Super Mario Maker 2 adds World Maker mode for building entire games
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Nintendo has announced what it describes as the final update to Super Mario Maker 2, and it comes with a huge new feature: a World Maker mode that lets you design a map and string multiple courses together, Super Mario World-style. Each world can contain up to five levels, and eight of the worlds themselves can be combined, meaning you can create your own 40-level Mario game.
The update also includes the addition of several new enemies and power-ups including the frog suit from Super Mario Bros. 3, the power balloon from Super Mario World, and a mushroom that turns characters into their Super Mario Bros. 2 sprites and lets them throw items around.
Nintendo will release the update for free on April 22nd. It’s unfortunate that Super Mario...