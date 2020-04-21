Super Mario Maker 2 adds World Maker mode for building entire games Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Nintendo has announced what it describes as the final update to Super Mario Maker 2, and it comes with a huge new feature: a World Maker mode that lets you design a map and string multiple courses together, Super Mario World-style. Each world can contain up to five levels, and eight of the worlds themselves can be combined, meaning you can create your own 40-level Mario game.



The update also includes the addition of several new enemies and power-ups including the frog suit from Super Mario Bros. 3, the power balloon from Super Mario World, and a mushroom that turns characters into their Super Mario Bros. 2 sprites and lets them throw items around.



