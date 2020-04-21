How to download the Windows 10 May 2020 Update ISO right now
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () While the exact release date of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update is not yet known, we do know that Microsoft has finalized the build and it will be unleashed next month. You can get it via Windows Update right now if you're a Windows Insider, but there's also another option. If you want to perform a clean install of the very latest version of Windows 10, you can download an ISO for the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (or Windows 10 version 2004, or even Windows 10 20H1, as you may know it). Here's how to grab it right… [Continue Reading]