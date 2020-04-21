Microsoft adds Microsoft Teams for consumers as Office 365 becomes 'Microsoft 365' for all Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Office 365 is dead. Long live Microsoft 365, the renamed version of Microsoft’s productivity suite that now includes an expanded version of Microsoft Teams designed expressly for consumers.



(Editor's Note: This story originally published on March 30. We're re-publishing it as the changes to the subscriptions have taken effect today, April 21.)



Today, April 21, current Office 365 subscriptions for consumers will shift over to become Microsoft 365 subscriptions, Microsoft said, available at the current price of $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for a shared group of up to 6 people. (Personal subscriptions are $6.99 per user per month, or $69.99 per year.) Those subscriptions will still include features like a terabyte of OneDrive cloud storage, access to Microsoft’s Office apps, and more.



