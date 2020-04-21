France asks Apple to lift Bluetooth limits to further its coronavirus tracker

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

France has asked Apple to lift a technical obstacle that it says is standing in the way of rolling out a contact-tracing application designed to manage and monitor the spread of COVID-19. The app — similar to that currently being developed by Apple a... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 3 days ago France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app 01:02 France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app France is pushing for Apple to allow its coronavirus contact-tracing app to work in the background in a privacy stand-off. The country's digital minister confirmed the nation has called on the tech giant to let the app work on iPhones without...