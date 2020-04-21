Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers are set to call in sick to protest its response to COVID-19 Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Hundreds of Amazon workers in the US are set to protest Amazon's handling of the coronavirus crisis by calling in sick this week.

· More than 300 Amazon employees have pledged to not go into work from Tuesday, according to worker rights group United for Respect.

