Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers are set to call in sick to protest its response to COVID-19

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 April 2020
Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers are set to call in sick to protest its response to COVID-19· Hundreds of Amazon workers in the US are set to protest Amazon's handling of the coronavirus crisis by calling in sick this week.
· More than 300 Amazon employees have pledged to not go into work from Tuesday, according to worker rights group United for Respect. 
· The tech giant has come under fire, with workers claiming...
jimmyjo14451997

jimmyjoy RT @LaurenKGurley: NEW: The momentum for strike activity is growing at Amazon. Tomorrow Amazon warehouse workers will begin their biggest p… 17 seconds ago

kensukestylist

kensukestylist Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers are set to call in sick to protest its response to COVID-19… https://t.co/oFeabuqhPd 2 minutes ago

alexfoti

alex foti Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers to call in sick in protest over coronavirus safety https://t.co/3uyppMraTY 2 minutes ago

klbranstetter

Kristi Branstetter RT @athenaforall: We're calling out tomorrow! @Amazon warehouse workers are staging their biggest mass action since the pandemic began. #am… 2 minutes ago

duckduckF

Ruth Lehrer RT @guardiannews: Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers to call in sick in protest over coronavirus safety https://t.co/D6mXvsX0Dl 2 minutes ago

kiko7510

kiko75🤦🏻‍♀️ Comme en France, les salariés en danger protestent: "Hundreds of #Amazon warehouse workers across the US will refus… https://t.co/xqo59ZVUBk 4 minutes ago

Say_Hi2all

successful1111 Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers to call in sick in coronavirus protest https://t.co/TPIKejCA8j via @YahooFinance 14 minutes ago

PinkyDonaldson

P. Lee RT @TODAYshow: Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers are threatening a mass "call out" to protest what they say is a lack of coronavirus pro… 15 minutes ago

