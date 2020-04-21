Marco Polo has been around for years, but it’s blowing up amid the pandemic Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Marco Polo



Ice T loves the app Marco Polo. So does P!nk, who shouted out the app on Instagram, and Amy Poehler, who mentioned it during a Late Night appearance. All three celebrities have highlighted the four-year-old video messaging app in recent weeks, saying they’re using it to stay in touch with friends and family while social distancing. It’s seen a 12 times increase in new signups over the last month, with a 745 percent increase in signups during just the week of March 30th. Marco Polo wouldn’t provide concrete user numbers, but it said that “millions” of people are now using the app.



Still, for a four-year-old app with explosive growth and celebrity fanfare, no one seems to know exactly why people are flocking to Marco Polo.



