SoFi goes international with acquisition of Hong Kong-based investment app 8 Securities

TechCrunch Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Consumer financial services platform SoFi is making its first expansion outside of the United States with the acquisition of Hong Kong-based investing app 8 Securities. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Targeted to personal investors, 8 Securities will rebrand to SoFi Hong Kong and retain its team, who will began launching services in […]
