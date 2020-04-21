Snag four Tile Sticker item finders on sale for $12.50 each (Save $10)

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of Tile Sticker item finders for* $49.99 shipped*. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve tracked in months and one of the best we’ve seen this year. Tile’s Sticker trackers stand out from the brand’s usual item finders with a 3M adhesive backing which pairs with a waterproof design, 3-year battery life, and a 150-foot range. For those always losing TV remotes and the like, this new form-factor is a convenient way to locate missing items. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



