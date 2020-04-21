Global  

First at-home COVID-19 testing kit authorized by the FDA

The Verge Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
First at-home COVID-19 testing kit authorized by the FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued the first authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test kit. LabCorp, the diagnostics company producing the tests, says it will give first access to health care workers and first responders.

With this test, people who are eligible can swab their nose to collect a fluid sample, but they will still need to send it to a lab for testing. Self-sampling sidesteps the need for a clinician to perform the test, reducing their exposure to symptomatic patients. It also frees up more personal protective equipment, which is in short supply. The test costs $119.

People taking this test would swirl a cotton swab just inside their nostril. When clinicians take samples for a COVID-19 test, they stick a swab...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: FDA Approves First COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kit

FDA Approves First COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kit 00:54

 FDA Approves First COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kit On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that the test had received emergency approval. The new kit, produced by North Carolina-based LabCorp, allows people to collect their own sample from home and send it to be tested. Adam...

