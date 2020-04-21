First at-home COVID-19 testing kit authorized by the FDA
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Photo by Sylvain Lefevre / Getty Images
The US Food and Drug Administration has issued the first authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test kit. LabCorp, the diagnostics company producing the tests, says it will give first access to health care workers and first responders.
With this test, people who are eligible can swab their nose to collect a fluid sample, but they will still need to send it to a lab for testing. Self-sampling sidesteps the need for a clinician to perform the test, reducing their exposure to symptomatic patients. It also frees up more personal protective equipment, which is in short supply. The test costs $119.
People taking this test would swirl a cotton swab just inside their nostril. When clinicians take samples for a COVID-19 test, they stick a swab...
