Save $100 on Dell’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook with 10-hour battery at $399

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook i3/4GB/128GB for* $399 shipped*. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. Rocking a 2-in-1 form-factor, this Chromebook can convert between a laptop and table just by folding back the 14-inch screen. Battery life clocks in at 10-hours for students looking to take notes all-day, or those hoping to get some work done from the couch. On top of dual USB-C ports, you’ll also find a USB-A input, ensuring that modern and legacy peripherals will work like a charm. Over 420 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.



