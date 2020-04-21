PUBG Mobile Launches ‘Ranked TDM Mode’ Just Like COD Mobile

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mobile gaming news: Rebel Cops, Grid Autosport and more!



From a brand new Angry Birds game to the latest COD: Mobile update, we're here to make sure you never miss a beat when it comes to the world of mobile gaming. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published on April 2, 2020 ARTIC MODE IS COMING TO PUBG MOBILE!



ARTIC MODE IS COMING TO PUBG MOBILE! Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:28 Published on March 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Drones In PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Can Make Cars ‘Fly’ It’s been more than a week since PUBG Mobile Arctic mode has been out for the Vikendi map. Players instantly rushed to check out the mode and get a different...

Fossbytes 2 days ago



PUBG Mobile Might Introduce Karakin Map In The Next Update We already know the next PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 isn’t that far away and it is working on Miramar 2.0, which is already available on beta. Now, a new PUBG...

Fossbytes 4 days ago





Tweets about this