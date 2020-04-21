PUBG Mobile Launches ‘Ranked TDM Mode’ Just Like COD Mobile

Global  

PUBG Mobile has finally heard the screams of millions of players and launched the Ranked Team Deathmatch (TDM). The Ranking system in TDM matches was long overdue, and now, the wait is finally over. When it comes to different modes in PUBG Mobile, Team DeathMatch (TDM) is one of the most popular ones. Several players […]

