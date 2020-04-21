Alphabet’s Loon deploys internet connectivity balloons to Kenya for first commercial service launch Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Alphabet-owned Loon, the high-altitude broadband connectivity company for hard-to-reach places, has launched the first balloons that will provide its first ever commercial connectivity services to Kenyans following the approval of its service deployment by the government of Kenya a couple of weeks ago. The balloons are now in testing, but pending the results of those […] 👓 View full article

