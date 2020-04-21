Global  

How to record your Windows PC screen using Xbox Game Bar

The Verge Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
How to record your Windows PC screen using Xbox Game BarPhoto by Avery White for The Verge

Screen recording is helpful for a number of things, from creating a tutorial to grabbing a clip to post on Twitter to share with friends. On Windows 10, you can capture a video of your screen by using the built-in Xbox Game Bar.

The Xbox Game Bar was designed to record clips of video games, but it’s useful for any type of video capture. In order to use it, your laptop’s video card must support one of three encoders (an encoder translates video input into a compatible digital format): Intel Quick Sync H.264, Nvidia NVENC, or AMD VCE encoders.

If you want to check which video card your laptop has, open the Device Manager (by searching for “device manager” in your taskbar), and then click on “Display adapters.” Or you can simply try a...
