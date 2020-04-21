Apple Music leaders auctioning lunch meetings to support childhood cancer charity

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple executives like Tim Cook and Eddy Cue have a history of donating their time via lunch meeting auctions to support charitable causes. Now three Apple Music leaders are auctioning off 30-minute lunches to donate to the childhood cancer foundation Pablove.



