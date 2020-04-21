Apple Music leaders auctioning lunch meetings to support childhood cancer charity
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Apple executives like Tim Cook and Eddy Cue have a history of donating their time via lunch meeting auctions to support charitable causes. Now three Apple Music leaders are auctioning off 30-minute lunches to donate to the childhood cancer foundation Pablove.
more…
The post Apple Music leaders auctioning lunch meetings to support childhood cancer charity appeared first on 9to5Mac.
By using the tool Tune My Music, you will be able to transfer any music and playlists between Spotify, Apple or any other music player. Keep your music while you are making the switch. How to transfer..
Samsung and Apple have partnered to bring the Apple Music app to Samsung TVs, and as of today, the Apple Music service and dedicated app can be accessed on... MacRumours.com Also reported by •betanews •The Verge •Mashable •AppleInsider
Apple has broadened the reach of its major services, including the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade, by announcing their launch in 20... MacRumours.com Also reported by •Mashable •TechCrunch •AppleInsider