Ticketmaster announces it will offer refunds on postponed events after backlash from angry customers and lawmakers (LYV)

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Ticketmaster announces it will offer refunds on postponed events after backlash from angry customers and lawmakers (LYV)· *Ticketmaster said it will issue refunds for postponed events as well as those that are canceled. *
· *Last week, two lawmakers blasted the company for appearing to drag its feet on refunds. *
· *The company's president explained in a letter that, as a middleman, the company doesn't always have the cash on hand for...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Ticketmaster To Give Refunds To Customers

Ticketmaster To Give Refunds To Customers 00:32

 Ticketmaster assured customers it will issue refunds for all the events affected by the coronavirus pandemic. At first Live Nation said it would not give refunds but it causes outrage from consumers and members of Congress. According to Business Insider, the company said it sent more than $2 billion...

Ticketmaster Issues Refund for Postponed Concerts [Video]

Ticketmaster Issues Refund for Postponed Concerts

Ticketmaster has finalized a plan to give concert goers a refund for events impacted by COVID-19. Starting May 1, customers will receive an email where they can choose to initiate a full refund or keep..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

