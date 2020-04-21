Global  

Daily Crunch: Fandango acquires Walmart’s video service Vudu

TechCrunch Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A new acquisition should help Fandango expand its streaming efforts, Apple brings its digital services to new countries and new research suggests a higher-than-expected infection rate for COVID-19. 1. Walmart is selling its on-demand video service Vudu to Fandango Details as to how Fandango will specifically leverage Vudu weren’t immediately disclosed, but the company currently […]
