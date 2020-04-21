Global  

OnePlus 8 Review: 5G killed the value flagship

9to5Google Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Smartphone prices have been skyrocketing for a few years now, and for the longest time, OnePlus was the exception to the rule. The company’s “value flagships” like the OnePlus 7T blew us away with what was possible for a fraction of the cost of a regular flagship. Now, OnePlus has a proper flagship in the OnePlus 8 Pro, but its “value” flagship in the OnePlus 8 really isn’t that great of a value. That’s not entirely OnePlus’ fault, but let’s talk about it.

The post OnePlus 8 Review: 5G killed the value flagship appeared first on 9to5Google.
