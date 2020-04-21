Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > There's an easy way to add Zoom's best feature to Google Meet — here's how to do it (GOOG, ZM)

There's an easy way to add Zoom's best feature to Google Meet — here's how to do it (GOOG, ZM)

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
There's an easy way to add Zoom's best feature to Google Meet — here's how to do it (GOOG, ZM)· A Google Chrome extension makes it easier to see multiple speakers at once using Google Meet.
· The extension adds a button next to the search bar in the Google Chrome web browser that lets you turn on grid view, much like Zoom's gallery view.
· Google also recently announced that it's adding the ability to see up to 16...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillMidkiff1

Bill Midkiff RT @PrudentDollar: @RobertFife Zoom is Chinese spyware. However, there's nothing China can learn from our parliament - other than how easy… 55 minutes ago

yvonneAPY

Yvonne 🕊️ 🇲🇾 RT @businessinsider: There's an easy way to add Zoom's best feature to Google Meet — here's how to do it https://t.co/dWLihughsX 1 hour ago

aaa02930

معظم وقتي لوحدي  There's an easy way to add Zoom's best feature to Google Meet — here's how to do it (GOOG, ZM) https://t.co/OkaS6dvtOu 1 hour ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) There's an easy way to add Zoom's best feature to Google Meet — here's how to do it (GOOG, ZM)… https://t.co/IvH5fVJ9gr 1 hour ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT There's an easy way to add Zoom's best feature to Google Meet — here's how to do it (GOOG, ZM)… https://t.co/ElNRMinuiw 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider There's an easy way to add Zoom's best feature to Google Meet — here's how to do it https://t.co/dWLihughsX 2 hours ago

KathleenCronie

Kathleen Cronie (She/her) @helenmarcus1 Hello! So far I've only used Zoom so not sure about Skype but our experience is that Zoom is very eas… https://t.co/NslaZ8WcMC 3 hours ago

nataliapetrzela

Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, Ph.D. @JoVanEvery @zoom_us Hmm, I am using @powerpoint Powerpoint, so not sure. Tagging them too to see if there's an easy fix! Thank you! 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.