EGO’s 56V electric string trimmer drops to $219 in today’s Green Deals

9to5Toys Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Home Depot offers the EGO POWER+ 15-inch 56V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for *$219 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $300 at Home Depot and other retailers. This string trimmer delivers everything you want in an all-electric version, and it ships with a 5Ah battery plus wall charger. Ditch the oil and gas routine this year and go with an electric alternative instead, featuring a “high-performance” line winding system and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on RYOBI’s electric riding lawn mower, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

