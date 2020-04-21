Global  

9to5Toys Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Adorama is currently offering the Meural Canvas 27-inch Smart Digital Frame bundled with a swivel mount for *$395 shipped*. Also available at Adorama’s Amazon storefront without the mount. Typically you’d pay $495 for the photo frame, with the bundled accessory amounting to a total of $545. Today’s offer saves you 28% and is a new all-time low. This 27-inch smart digital photo frame brings a collection of curated art into your space with a stylish design that blends into the rest of your home’s decor. Pairing with a smartphone app and Alexa, you’ll be able to display family photos on top of popular museum-quality paintings. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

The post Meural Canvas digital frame brings art to your space for $395 ($545 value) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
