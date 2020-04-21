Meural Canvas digital frame brings art to your space for $395 ($545 value) Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Adorama is currently offering the Meural Canvas 27-inch Smart Digital Frame bundled with a swivel mount for *$395 shipped*. Also available at Adorama’s Amazon storefront without the mount. Typically you’d pay $495 for the photo frame, with the bundled accessory amounting to a total of $545. Today’s offer saves you 28% and is a new all-time low. This 27-inch smart digital photo frame brings a collection of curated art into your space with a stylish design that blends into the rest of your home’s decor. Pairing with a smartphone app and Alexa, you’ll be able to display family photos on top of popular museum-quality paintings. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.



more…



The post Meural Canvas digital frame brings art to your space for $395 ($545 value) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Man In Camo Documentary movie



Man In Camo Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Man in Camo takes a close look at the life of visual artist, writer and filmmaker Ethan Minsker and his drive to create and crusade the making.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:42 Published 3 days ago Karisma Kapoor: Digital space lets you speak a lot more



Actress Karisma Kapoor makes her digital debut with the upcoming web series "Mentalhood". Opening up at a special screening of the series, the nineties star, who makes a comeback with "Mentalhood".. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:22 Published on March 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Deep Space Nine Upscale Project Update: Variable Frame Rate DVDs Can Burn in Hell It's time for another Deep Space Nine Upscale Project update. I've moved closer to a final workflow for video processing, but have a few snags still to fix....

ExtremeTech 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this