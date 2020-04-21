The Small Business Administration just told thousands of businesses applying for disaster loans that their personal information was mistakenly leaked

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The Small Business Administration has told nearly 8,000 businesses that their personal information was exposed on the official SBA website, a representative confirmed to Business Insider.

· The leak affects businesses that submitted economic-relief applications through the SBA's website.

