The Small Business Administration just told thousands of businesses applying for disaster loans that their personal information was mistakenly leaked
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () · The Small Business Administration has told nearly 8,000 businesses that their personal information was exposed on the official SBA website, a representative confirmed to Business Insider.
· The leak affects businesses that submitted economic-relief applications through the SBA's website.
· A bug in the site was mistakenly...