Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Small Business Administration just told thousands of businesses applying for disaster loans that their personal information was mistakenly leaked

The Small Business Administration just told thousands of businesses applying for disaster loans that their personal information was mistakenly leaked

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Small Business Administration just told thousands of businesses applying for disaster loans that their personal information was mistakenly leaked· The Small Business Administration has told nearly 8,000 businesses that their personal information was exposed on the official SBA website, a representative confirmed to Business Insider.
· The leak affects businesses that submitted economic-relief applications through the SBA's website.
· A bug in the site was mistakenly...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Rebound Idaho: Idaho small businesses try to stay afloat while awaiting loans from a new relief bill

Rebound Idaho: Idaho small businesses try to stay afloat while awaiting loans from a new relief bill 02:13

 Rebound Idaho: Idaho small businesses are trying to stay afloat while awaiting loans from a new relief bill out of Washington.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Western_Values

Western Values Project BREAKING: Indiana-based coal corporation with deep ties to @realDonaldTrump administration awarded $10 million in… https://t.co/K52GPKlAmN 9 seconds ago

bkend44

Bk1 RT @washingtonpost: This coal company with ties to the Trump administration just got a $10 million small business loan https://t.co/G9E9ml0… 10 seconds ago

LauraD_In_Indy

Laura M. Dellinger Coal company with ties to Trump admin gets $10M small business loan https://t.co/INB8YUuuhn Disgusting! 36 seconds ago

RobTeixera

Robert Texera Coal company with ties to Trump admin gets $10M small business loan https://t.co/W9pzFjzImr 1 minute ago

krpdiver

kimberly rae RT @NorskLadyWolf: Small companies that really need stimulus loans can’t get them because the fund was depleted by huge corps like Hallador… 1 minute ago

mazenalasaleh8

Mazen Alsaleh RT @thehill: JUST IN: White House, Congress reach deal to replenish lending program meant to aid small businesses impacted by outbreak http… 1 minute ago

MP_Spears

Michael Spears 마이클 스피어스 Why is this not a surprise? https://t.co/dODPWddxQu 1 minute ago

jrichard64

J Richard Polizz RT @firefly909: This coal company with ties to the Trump administration just got a $10 million small business loan https://t.co/gUXeEQnuSp 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.