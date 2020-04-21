If you bought the iPhone 8 recently, you should return it immediately if you still can and buy the new iPhone SE 

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





· If you've recently bought an iPhone 8, you need to return it as soon as possible so you can get the iPhone SE instead.

· That's because the iPhone 8 runs on two-year-old specs, and costs about the same as the 2020 iPhone SE, which runs on the iPhone 11's fast and powerful mobile processor.

· The iPhone 8 Plus is a... · If you've recently bought an iPhone 8, you need to return it as soon as possible so you can get the iPhone SE instead.· That's because the iPhone 8 runs on two-year-old specs, and costs about the same as the 2020 iPhone SE, which runs on the iPhone 11's fast and powerful mobile processor.· The iPhone 8 Plus is a 👓 View full article

