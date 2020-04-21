If you bought the iPhone 8 recently, you should return it immediately if you still can and buy the new iPhone SE
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
· If you've recently bought an iPhone 8, you need to return it as soon as possible so you can get the iPhone SE instead.
· That's because the iPhone 8 runs on two-year-old specs, and costs about the same as the 2020 iPhone SE, which runs on the iPhone 11's fast and powerful mobile processor.
· The iPhone 8 Plus is a...
Apple announced on Wednesday the arrival of its new second-generation iPhone SE .a brand new device that tech publications are calling the brand’s “cheapest phone of all time”.chances are you may be looking for a stylish yet protective case to house your shiny new device.Spigen, one of the...
