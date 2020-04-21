GM exits car-sharing business and shuts down Maven

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

GM's experiment with car sharing is over. The automaker Tuesday said its Maven car-sharing service, which launched in 2016, will shut down for good. Maven had paused service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company sent an email to customers Tuesday that after examining the business, the car-sharing industry and COVID-19, it decided to shutter


