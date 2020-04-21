Motorola Edge Plus leak confirms $1,000 price and specs ahead of release date Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Image: Evan Blass



Motorola is hosting an online event tomorrow, April 22nd, at 12PM ET, and it appears the company will be announcing a new flagship called the Edge Plus at the event, according to a now-pulled blog post spotted by Droid Life. The information Droid Life grabbed from the post seemingly confirms many of the rumored specs about the phone.



The Edge Plus, which reportedly costs $1,000, will apparently have a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks for the phone showed that the screen curves over the edges, and you’ll be able to tap the edge to call up app shortcuts, according to Droid Life. You may also be able to turn off those edges entirely if you want.



