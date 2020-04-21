Snap's ad business defied coronavirus fears in Q1 and its stock is popping (SNAP) Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Snap, Snapchat's parent company, beat analysts' expectations for Q1 2020, sending stock soaring 18%.

· The company reported stronger-than-expected numbers for revenue and daily active users.

· Snap, Snapchat's parent company, beat analysts' expectations for Q1 2020, sending stock soaring 18%.· The company reported stronger-than-expected numbers for revenue and daily active users.· Snap is one of the first internet companies to report Q1 2020 earnings, which show strength for the company amid the coronavirus

