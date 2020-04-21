ABC News Live channel arrives on YouTube TV today Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

YouTube TV is adding another new channel to its lineup today — ABC News Live.



more…



The post ABC News Live channel arrives on YouTube TV today appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 5 days ago Tracking long-term care facility cases 00:21 A report by ABC News finds at least 7300 people have died inside nursing homes. That's almost 20% of all COVID-19 deaths nationwide. You Might Like

Tweets about this