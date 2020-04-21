Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to celebrate Earth Day 2020 online

How to celebrate Earth Day 2020 online

The Verge Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
How to celebrate Earth Day 2020 onlineApril 22nd, 2020, marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual celebration of the environmental movement. In 1970, according to EarthDay.org, about 20 million Americans assembled to demand greater attention to the protection of the planet. Since then, activists around the world have gathered each year to mark the day.

Ironically, this year’s Earth Day is taking place during one of the most widespread and deadly pandemics the world has seen for generations. As a result, any gatherings or other in-person events have had to be canceled — but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the occasion while sheltering in place.

There are over a thousand different programs from all over the world listed on the Earth Day website. Unless stated...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Earth Day in lockdown: A chance to reimagine the future

Earth Day in lockdown: A chance to reimagine the future 02:51

 With millions of people breathing cleaner air on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, award-winning conservationists and filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert said lockdowns around the world have created a chance to reimagine relations with the natural world and for young people to continue pushing for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action [Video]

'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future has partnered with LA-based creative agency FF to launch a new campaign on Tuesday evening (April 21) as part of World Earth Day, which..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Celebrate the Earth with Sustainable Choices for Everyday Items [Video]

Celebrate the Earth with Sustainable Choices for Everyday Items

Earth day is a special day when everyone around the globe comes together to show their support for the protection of the environment. We're sharing some of our go-to products that are simple,..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 03:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

From mountains, beaches, jungles to deserts - Sara Ali Khan's pic collage to thank mother nature on Earth Day sums it up all!

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated worldwide on April 22. It is marked to show solidarity towards environmental issues and protection. The annual event sees a...
Zee News

World Earth Day 2020: What artists are creating to commemorate the event turning 50

Themed on climate action, Earth Day 2020 has a lot in store: digital events, performances, and collaborations
Hindu Also reported by •DNASeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

susfree

Susan #StayAtHome Freeman🦸🏻‍♀️ RT @roysexton: How to celebrate #EarthDay 2020 online https://t.co/d4cL9ZEKqa via @Verge 8 minutes ago

MayorofBurwood

Mayor of Burwood RT @BurwoodCouncil: #Wastetipwednesday 🌏- Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Celebrate by accessing Council’s sustainability fr… 8 minutes ago

BurwoodCouncil

Burwood Council #Wastetipwednesday 🌏- Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Celebrate by accessing Council’s sustainabilit… https://t.co/Q65nOYQBkQ 9 minutes ago

WiseConcetti

Wise-Concetti Let celebrate the 50th Aniversary of Earth Day in safety by participating in virtual activities such as creating po… https://t.co/SskyXbmc3F 13 minutes ago

jmkuhn99

Jeff Kuhn, MBA RT @earthxorg: Earth Day is TOMORROW! Join us as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day online: https://t.co/pP5pi5UFXG https://t.c… 21 minutes ago

JustinBenton

Justin Benton RT @NoCoHempExpo: Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day by Attending the Ultimate Online Hemp Experience, Wednesday, April 22, 2020!… 24 minutes ago

JonWestover

Jonathan H. Westover RT @UVUImpact: Celebrate #EarthDay2020 with UVU! Join our virtual Earth Day conference online: https://t.co/oMbUam36oD and on the UVU Susta… 25 minutes ago

claumaldonadol

Claudia Maldonado RT @CityofPoMo: Celebrate #EarthDayatHome this year with simple activities and online resources April 22, 2020 marks the 50th year of cele… 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.