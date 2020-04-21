How to celebrate Earth Day 2020 online

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () April 22nd, 2020, marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual celebration of the environmental movement. In 1970, according to EarthDay.org, about 20 million Americans assembled to demand greater attention to the protection of the planet. Since then, activists around the world have gathered each year to mark the day.
Ironically, this year’s Earth Day is taking place during one of the most widespread and deadly pandemics the world has seen for generations. As a result, any gatherings or other in-person events have had to be canceled — but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the occasion while sheltering in place.
There are over a thousand different programs from all over the world listed on the Earth Day website. Unless stated...
With millions of people breathing cleaner air on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, award-winning conservationists and filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert said lockdowns around the world have created a chance to reimagine relations with the natural world and for young people to continue pushing for...