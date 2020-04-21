The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

iTunes Store/App Store charts for week ending April 19th



Top Paid iPhone Apps:



1. Minecraft, Mojang



2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio



3. Pulse Oximeter - Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor App, digiDoc Technologies AS



4. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH



5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd



6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi



7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games



8. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio



9. Apocalypse Inc., Evobucks.com Inc



10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.



Top Free iPhone Apps:



1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom



2. Go Knots 3D, Rollic Games



3. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.



4. Houseparty, Life On Air, Inc



5. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC



6. Door Dash - Food Delivery, DoorDash, Inc.



7. Google Classroom, Google LLC



8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.



9. Lip Art 3D, ZPLAY



10. Amazon - Shopping made easy, AMZN Mobile LLC



Top Paid iPad Apps:



1. Minecraft, Mojang



2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd



3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited



4. Notability, Ginger Labs



5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio



6. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.



7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi



8. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio



9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.



10. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.



Top Free iPad Apps:



1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom



2. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC



3. Google Classroom, Google LLC



4. Houseparty, Life On Air, Inc



5. Google Chrome, Google LLC



6. Disney+, Disney



7. Hypermarket 3D, Suji Games



8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC



9. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.



10. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios 👓 View full article

