Porsche to produce a cheaper version of its all-electric Taycan

TechCrunch Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Porsche is producing three variants of its all-electric Taycan sports sedan with base prices that range from a skosh over $105,000 to $185,000. Now, it seems the automaker is preparing to introduce a cheaper rear-wheel-drive version, according to an interview in Car Magazine with Porsche R&D chief Michael Steiner. This newer version, which will join […]
