Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Dynabook Portégé X-Series Windows 10 laptops get 10th generation Comet Lake Intel Core processors

Dynabook Portégé X-Series Windows 10 laptops get 10th generation Comet Lake Intel Core processors

betanews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Dynabook's Portégé X-Series laptop line is one of my favorites. While they are primarily aimed at business users, they make superb consumer notebooks too. The elegant magnesium alloy bodies feel premium -- it is very pleasing to touch. They also have great keyboards with well-spaced keys, accurate trackpads, beautiful touch screens, and they can be configured with some very cutting-edge specifications too. They even have that classic pointing nub that some folks really love. Today, the company announces a trio of new models of its thin and light Portégé X-Series Windows 10 laptops that come with bleeding-edge 10th Gen Comet Lake… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.