Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook to invest $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio, India's popular mobile internet service

Facebook to invest $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio, India's popular mobile internet service

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Facebook to invest $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio, India's popular mobile internet service· Facebook announced it would invest $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio, India's popular mobile internet service.
· The multi-billion-dollar stake makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in the internet service, which is a part of Reliance Industries Limited.
· In the past three years, Jio has brought hundreds of millions...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashwin_aadithya

ashwin aadithya RT @darshanvmehta1: Facebook said it plans to invest $5.7 billion or Rs 43574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms Ltd., part of Reliance Ind… 2 minutes ago

ShivaniDivadkar

Shivani Divadkar RT @republic: IMPORTANT: Read the full statement of Facebook's $5.7 Billion investment into Jio Platforms for a 9.99% stake https://t.co/PE… 2 minutes ago

dcbrock

David C. Brock RT @axios: Facebook is spending $5.7 billion to become the largest minority shareholder of Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio, the tech g… 2 minutes ago

Manojch1985

Chaudhary Gabber Singh.. IMPORTANT: Read the full statement of Facebook's $5.7 Billion investment into Jio Platforms for a 9.99% stake https://t.co/XpRNmw3dQ0 7 minutes ago

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha Facebook to invest $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio, India's popular… https://t.co/PfD7hjWOAq via #Indilens #India 8 minutes ago

bhalguna

രഞ്ജിത്ത് രവീന്ദ്രൻ RT @FinancialXpress: Megal Deal! Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook to invest Rs 43,574 crore in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio for 10% equity stake… 10 minutes ago

sharath727

sharath Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook to invest Rs43,574 crore (USD 5.7 Billion) in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for 10% equity stake 11 minutes ago

FEBrandWagon

FE BrandWagon Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook to invest Rs 43,574 crore in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio for 10% equity stake… https://t.co/hAfYHlXM4P 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.