Peaky Blinders Is Getting A Video Game Which Is A Prequel For The Show Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Netflix’s Peaky Blinders is a top-notch show that is loved by millions. Fans are waiting for the sixth season of the show; however, there’s no release date for the next season just yet. But surprisingly, Peaky Blinders is getting a game, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, which is a prequel for the show. Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is […]



The post Peaky Blinders Is Getting A Video Game Which Is A Prequel For The Show appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: WatchMojo - Published 1 day ago Top 10 Differences Between Outlander Books & TV Show 10:30 You might be surprised by the differences between the “Outlander” books and TV show. For this list, we’ll be looking at the biggest changes that were made when the historical romance science fiction story was adapted for the screen. Our countdown includes Frank’s personality, Brianna gives... You Might Like

Tweets about this