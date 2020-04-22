Global  

Peaky Blinders Is Getting A Video Game Which Is A Prequel For The Show

Fossbytes Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Netflix’s Peaky Blinders is a top-notch show that is loved by millions. Fans are waiting for the sixth season of the show; however, there’s no release date for the next season just yet. But surprisingly, Peaky Blinders is getting a game, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, which is a prequel for the show. Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is […]

The post Peaky Blinders Is Getting A Video Game Which Is A Prequel For The Show appeared first on Fossbytes.
