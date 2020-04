Neo-Nazis have got hold of 20,000 leaked email addresses and passwords allegedly belonging to WHO and the Gates Foundation, researchers say Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Right-wing activists have reportedly got hold of a leaked list of email and password credentials for key frontline coronavirus organizations including WHO, the Gates Foundation, and NIH.

· That's according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which says the information was circulated among activists on Sunday and Monday.

·... · Right-wing activists have reportedly got hold of a leaked list of email and password credentials for key frontline coronavirus organizations including WHO, the Gates Foundation, and NIH.· That's according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which says the information was circulated among activists on Sunday and Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Memphis bell 🔕 RT @businessinsider: Neo-Nazis have got hold of 20,000 leaked email addresses and passwords belonging to WHO and the Gates Foundation, rese… 41 seconds ago Ghulam M Khan RT @cobrapost: Neo-Nazis have got hold of 20,000 leaked email addresses and passwords belonging to WHO and the Gates Foundation, researcher… 4 minutes ago Robert ✌️ RT @HKrassenstein: Now that studies are showing that hydroxychloroquine resulted in a higher death rate for COVID19 patients, can we please… 9 minutes ago 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐉𝐒𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐚 🇨🇦 Neo-Nazis have got hold of 20,000 leaked email addresses and passwords allegedly belonging to WHO and the Gates Fou… https://t.co/wIYQYu4itS 15 minutes ago Cobrapost Neo-Nazis have got hold of 20,000 leaked email addresses and passwords belonging to WHO and the Gates Foundation, r… https://t.co/QZFUQ6Y7Wc 37 minutes ago Adam Tunney @gemmaod1 Imagine how disgusting and inhumane you have to compare our police to the Nazis you sick person, they wer… https://t.co/BOMI17pKAG 45 minutes ago Sherri Franklin Neo-Nazis have got hold of 20,000 leaked email addresses and passwords allegedly belonging to WHO and the Gates Fou… https://t.co/SOwt2aXyKf 1 hour ago