Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon offers a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for *$29.99 shipped*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay over $40 and as much as $45 for this bundle. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 580 Amazon customers.



more…



The post Get three TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $30 (Reg. $45) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

