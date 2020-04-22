Anker’s iPhone 11 Pro-matching batteries are $22, more in this new sale from $8

Global  

Anker’s back with a fresh sale today at Amazon, headlined by its popular PowerCore Slim 10000 USB-C PD Portable Battery for *$21.99 Prime shipped* when promo code *H88DOIYG* is applied during checkout. That’s down $18 from the regular going rate and $3 less than our previous mention. These popular portable batteries offer an iPhone 11 Pro-matching design, which makes it a great pair for some of Apple’s latest devices. You can count on a 10000mAh capacity, which is enough to fully charge various smartphones multiple times, or an iPad Pro fully once. Includes 2.4A USB-A and 18W USB-C PD ports, as well. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

