Bill Gates just dropped $43 million on an oceanfront home in California. Here's how he spends his $102 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.
Wednesday, 22 April 2020
· Bill Gates just purchased a $43 million 5,800-square-foot home in Del Mar, California, reported Katherine Clarke for The Wall Street Journal.
· Gates has an estimated net worth of $102 billion.
· While Gates indulges in a few luxuries, they make up only a fraction of his fortune.
· He mainly spends his billions on...