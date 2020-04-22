Arlo’s Video Doorbell is almost 50 percent off at Woot Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Arlo’s Video Doorbell is down to $110 at Woot, which is far below its usual $200 price. This smart home gadget released in late 2019, and its standout features are a 1:1 aspect ratio and a wide 180-degree field of view that lets you see what is usually cut off in a doorbell camera feed, like packages that are being dropped off. Many video doorbells from Ring, Nest, and other brands use a 16:9 aspect ratio that tends to obscure what’s below the knees, making it all but necessary to go outside to see what has been delivered.



The Arlo Video Doorbell has a maximum video resolution of 1536 x 1536 in HDR, and it features night vision and 12x digital zoom. As you might expect from a video doorbell, it has motion detection and user-configurable...

