From the Juul founders to Nordstrom heirs, here are the 15 most notable people kicked off the Forbes billionaires list this year Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Forbes knocked over 260 people off its iconic Billionaires List in 2020.

· Members of several retail dynasties — including the families behind Forever 21, Gap, Urban Outfitters, and Nordstrom — are no longer billionaires, according to Forbes.

· While some of the drop-offs lost their fortunes before the coronavirus... · Forbes knocked over 260 people off its iconic Billionaires List in 2020.· Members of several retail dynasties — including the families behind Forever 21, Gap, Urban Outfitters, and Nordstrom — are no longer billionaires, according to Forbes.· While some of the drop-offs lost their fortunes before the coronavirus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020



Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020 Jenner made much of her fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire. Last March, she overtook Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this