Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Target is offering the Google Nest Mini for *$29* *shipped*. However, those who have a RedCard (which is easy and free to apply for) the price drops to *$27.55* *shipped*, which is a new all-time low. Also available at Walmart for *$29* and Best Buy for *$1* more. Today’s best price beats our previous all-time low by nearly $1.50 and is the best available. Google’s Nest Mini is the company’s second-generation compact smart home speaker, which offers quite a few upgrades in the sound department. You’ll find the normal Google Assistant features here, like voice controlling smart home gear, listening to music, and can even talk to other speakers in your home through Google Broadcast, which is great for letting the family know that dinner is ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.



more…



The post Score a Google Nest Mini for your smart home priced from $27.50 (All-time low) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

