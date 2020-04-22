Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Score a Google Nest Mini for your smart home priced from $27.50 (All-time low)

Score a Google Nest Mini for your smart home priced from $27.50 (All-time low)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Target is offering the Google Nest Mini for *$29* *shipped*. However, those who have a RedCard (which is easy and free to apply for) the price drops to *$27.55* *shipped*, which is a new all-time low. Also available at Walmart for *$29* and Best Buy for *$1* more. Today’s best price beats our previous all-time low by nearly $1.50 and is the best available. Google’s Nest Mini is the company’s second-generation compact smart home speaker, which offers quite a few upgrades in the sound department. You’ll find the normal Google Assistant features here, like voice controlling smart home gear, listening to music, and can even talk to other speakers in your home through Google Broadcast, which is great for letting the family know that dinner is ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

more…

The post Score a Google Nest Mini for your smart home priced from $27.50 (All-time low) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain

Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain 00:46

 Google is working on ways to make sure that those who are "learning and working" amid the COVID-19 pandemic can stay in contact

Recent related videos from verified sources

Teeter the Mini Mule Can't Stop Smiling [Video]

Teeter the Mini Mule Can't Stop Smiling

Occurred on March 13, 2020 / St. Louis, Missouri, USA Info from Licensor: "This is Teeter the mini mule, a sassy little lady I adopted from a rescue where she ended up after being neglected. She didn't..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:33Published
Tulsa Today: Epic Roofing - Best Time to Inspect Home is Now [Video]

Tulsa Today: Epic Roofing - Best Time to Inspect Home is Now

Tulsa Today: Epic Roofing - Best Time to Inspect Home is Now

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

ecobee SmartThermostat offers HomeKit and more for $200 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for *$199.99 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal matching our...
9to5Toys

Google Nest Hub Max falls to one of its best prices yet at $175 (Save 24%)

Verizon is currently offering the Google Nest Hub Max for *$174.97 shipped* when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout....
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this