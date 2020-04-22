Report: iPhone Mail app zero-day exploits found in the wild, Apple has fix coming in next public iOS release Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A new potentially serious software vulnerability has been discovered in iOS 13 that works via the default Mail app on iPhone and iPad. The security group ZecOps (via Motherboard) says that one of the two vulnerabilities is a zero-click exploit (no user interaction needed) that can be performed remotely.



The post Report: iPhone Mail app zero-day exploits found in the wild, Apple has fix coming in next public iOS release appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

