Report: iPhone Mail app zero-day exploits found in the wild, Apple has fix coming in next public iOS release

9to5Mac Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
A new potentially serious software vulnerability has been discovered in iOS 13 that works via the default Mail app on iPhone and iPad. The security group ZecOps (via Motherboard) says that one of the two vulnerabilities is a zero-click exploit (no user interaction needed) that can be performed remotely.

