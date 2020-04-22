Alphabet’s Loon prepares for commercial launch in Kenya with internet balloon tests Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

A Loon balloon as it takes off. | Image: Loon



Project Loon, the Alphabet division that aims to use high-altitude balloons to supply internet to remote communities, could be just weeks away from launching its first commercial service in Kenya. The company’s balloons are currently performing network testing in the skies above the country, and TechCrunch reports that it hopes to turn on its commercial service in partnership with Telkom Kenya “in the coming weeks,” pending their results.



If its launch goes ahead, Loon will join the growing number of Alphabet's "moonshot" projects that are transitioning toward offering real commercial services. The company's drone delivery service, Wing, is currently offering deliveries in a small number of locations in Australia, Virginia, and Finland,...

