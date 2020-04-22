Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Uniqlo is currently taking up to *62% off* a selection of its men’s and women’s apparel with deals starting under* $6*. Across the board, you’re looking at free shipping, as well. With spring weather on the way, now is a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and save in the process. Uniqlo is known for its more unique streetwear stylings as well as pop culture-inspired apparel, which you’ll find plenty of in today’s sale including jackets, graphic t-shirts, and much more. Head below for all of our top picks.



more…



The post Uniqlo takes up to 62% off jackets, graphic tees, more from $6 + free shipping appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

