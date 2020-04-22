A new Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum is yours for $200 (Reg. $330)

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for *$199.99 shipped*. That’s $130 off what Dyson charges and is an offer we have seen beaten only once before. Compared to Dyson V6, this vacuum ratchets up the power by 75%. It also wields longer battery life with up to 30-minutes of fade-free suction per charge. A HEPA filtration system ensures that air cranked out by the machine is cleaner than before. Dyson backs this new condition vacuum with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. more…



