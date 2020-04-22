Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Save up to $210 on Casper’s Original 12-inch Foam Mattress priced from $514

Save up to $210 on Casper’s Original 12-inch Foam Mattress priced from $514

9to5Toys Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Casper Original Foam Mattress for *$739.43 shipped* for the full version. Typically selling for $895, todays offer saves you $156, beats the previous price cut by $21, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Comprised of four layers of premium foam, Casper’s 12-inch mattress is said to offer support, breathability, and bounce. It is designed for all body types thanks to a zoned support system that helps with “optimal spinal alignment.” As someone who’s been sleeping on one for well over a year now, I can easily back most of those claims. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more deals.

more…

The post Save up to $210 on Casper’s Original 12-inch Foam Mattress priced from $514 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Save up to $210 on Casper’s Original 12-inch Foam Mattress priced from $514 https://t.co/LaydjhGnXI https://t.co/huh7TdDp5K 4 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Save up to $210 on Casper's Original 12-inch Foam Mattress priced from $514 https://t.co/pcMxRBTmuh by @blairaltland 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.