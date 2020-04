D2iQ, formerly known as Mesosphere, laid off 34 people as it reduces its sales projections for the year by 40% and tries to cut costs by 25% Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· Earlier this month, the $775 million cloud services company D2iQ — formerly known as Mesosphere — laid off 34 employees, representing about 13% of its workforce, according to an internal presentation viewed in part by Business Insider.

· "The COVID-19 driven economic downturn has had an immediate and likely future impact... · Earlier this month, the $775 million cloud services company D2iQ — formerly known as Mesosphere — laid off 34 employees, representing about 13% of its workforce, according to an internal presentation viewed in part by Business Insider.· "The COVID-19 driven economic downturn has had an immediate and likely future impact 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this