Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland is working on a new Star Wars show for Disney Plus

Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland is working on a new Star Wars show for Disney Plus

The Verge Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland is working on a new Star Wars show for Disney PlusPhoto by Ethan Miller/FilmMagic

Russian Doll co-creator and showrunner Leslye Headland is reportedly working on a new Star Wars TV series for Disney Plus, according to a new report from Variety. The series is said to be a “female-centric” show set in a different part of the timeline than other current Star Wars projects, although there aren’t too many details on what the premise of the show will actually be.

Headland is best known for her work as the co-creator, showrunner, and co-writer for the popular Netflix series Russian Doll. According to Variety, Headland will serve in a similar showrunner / writer role for the new Star Wars show, too.

"The fifth ‘Star Wars’ show to debut on Disney Plus"

The show would be the fifth confirmed Star Wars show in development for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shasta_Otter

Otter King RT @DiscussingFilm: A new ‘STAR WARS’ series is in development at Disney+ with ‘Russian Doll’ creator Leslye Headland set to serve as showr… 27 seconds ago

SupheroWarrior

Superhero Warrior RT @JoeOtterson: EXCLUSIVE: Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is developing a Star Wars series at Disney Plus https://t.co/mVa6UvOPbe 47 seconds ago

thi_mnaa

Thimna Nyakaza RT @getFANDOM: New 'female-centric' Star Wars series is reportedly in development at Disney+ from 'Russian Doll' co-creator and showrunner… 2 minutes ago

YTGConsulting

YTG Consulting A Disney+ 'Star Wars' series is coming from a 'Russian Doll' co-creator https://t.co/teg1I5LEPX 2 minutes ago

SophiaColonRoos

Sophia Colón RT @DEADLINE: Female-Focused ‘Star Wars’ Series From ‘Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland In Works At Disney+ https://t.co/LpPSCH6qif https://t.… 3 minutes ago

primetimercom

Primetimer 'Russian Doll' co-creator Leslye Headland has a female-centric Star Wars series in the works at Disney+. https://t.co/sZ49qG1z0A 3 minutes ago

DKroenung

PROG RT @SecondaryHeroes: New Star Wars series ✅ Russian Doll co-creator ✅ Female centric ✅ Different timeline ✅ Disney+ ✅ Excited ✅ How about… 3 minutes ago

hiromiya2004

宮木宏之 RT @krolljvar: Huge scoop from @JoeOtterson New STAR WARS series in development from RUSSIAN DOLL creator for Disney Plus https://t.co/G4nr… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.