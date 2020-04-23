10 things in tech you need to know today

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.



1. *Magic Leap, the much-hyped smart glasses startup, is pivoting away from consumer tech and laying off half its staff.* CEO Rony Abovitz announced that the company was making 'targeted' changes to the way it operates, with layoffs happening at 'every level'... Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.1. *Magic Leap, the much-hyped smart glasses startup, is pivoting away from consumer tech and laying off half its staff.* CEO Rony Abovitz announced that the company was making 'targeted' changes to the way it operates, with layoffs happening at 'every level' 👓 View full article

