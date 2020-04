Takeaway issues shares after watchdog gives Just Eat buy final approval Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Europe's largest online food ordering service Just Eat Takeaway.com NV moved quickly to shore up its finances with an overnight share and convertible bond issue, as Britain's competition watchdog gave the company's merger final approval. 👓 View full article

