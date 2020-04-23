Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > MIUI 12 Teases New Camera App Features Ahead Of Launch

MIUI 12 Teases New Camera App Features Ahead Of Launch

Fossbytes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Xiaomi is all pumped up to launch MIUI 12 on April 27, alongside Mi 10 Youth featuring a periscope telephoto camera arrangement. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese manufacturer has been teasing the MIUI 12 features on the MIUIs official Weibo account. Previously, it revealed the new Dark Mode 2.0 that will include wallpaper dimming, changes to the font, and more. […]

The post MIUI 12 Teases New Camera App Features Ahead Of Launch appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

DJI announces the $799 Mavic Air 2 with a 48MP camera and longer flight time

DJI today revealed its latest consumer drone, the Mavic Air 2. The followup to the popular Mavic Air — now two years old — the new model aims higher in...
The Next Web

MIUI 12 Always-On Display Features Now Available For MIUI 11 Users

Before the April 27th launch, Xiaomi has been teasing several big features coming with the MIUI 12 update. Previously, it revealed changes coming to Always-On...
Fossbytes

You Might Like


Tweets about this