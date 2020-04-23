Malwarebytes launches its own VPN

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Well known for its endpoint protection and malware removal solutions, Malwarebytes is now moving into the online privacy space with the launch of its own VPN. Malwarebytes Privacy aims to offer best-in-class encryption without compromising on performance. It doesn't log the user's online activities and it offers a choice of virtual servers from over 30 countries in order to protect their real location. This is a timely release, with more people working from home it gives employees a simple, secure way to get access to all their critical work systems. It shows all the information you need to know -- whether…


